Village hall is in need of support

A village hall committee is in desperate need of support to tackle urgent issues with the building.

Chairman of Heckington Parish Council, Jan Palmer, has appealed for help for the struggling Village Hall committee, which is desperately short of members to organise fundraising.

Last year the parish council granted £5,000 for major roof repairs. There has since been another leak which has been fixed, but now another serious problem has arisen with the hall toilets.

Coun Palmer told members at their meeting last week that during the recent pantomime by Heckington Players, the toilets were regularly blocking up, needing two temporary toilets to be sited outside in the street and a plumber on standby.

With a shortage of active hall committee members due to age and sickness, she warned it was in danger of folding and the asset would revert back to the parish council. She suggested offering a loan to get the broken drains repaired, but other councillors recommended the hall committee launches a fundraising campaign. Coun Palmer warned the committee was in such a delicate state it could not be expected to fundraise.

It was agreed to appeal for more villagers and representatives of numerous organisations regularly using the hall to step forward and form a sub-committee to raise funds.

Anyone interested in getting involved in supporting the hall can contact the parish council on 01529 460174.