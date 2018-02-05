Village has new drop-in group for bereaved

Lincolnshire charity, St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, is encouraging those who are experiencing grief, bereavement or loss in a community to attend a new bereavement drop-in support group, based in their local garden centre.

Led by specially trained St Barnabas Hospice volunteers, it enables people to attend a drop-in support group to help talk about their loss in a safe environment.

The group met for the first time in Ruskington on Friday January 19 and was well received by all who attended, according to the charity.

The group provides the opportunity for those in Ruskington and the surrounding areas to meet with others in a similar situation for friendship and bereavement support.

The next meeting will be held at 2pm, on Friday February 2 at Ruskington Garden Centre which provides the perfect location as a result of the relaxed surroundings and the option of teas, coffees and cakes.

Mandy Irons, head of wellbeing for St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, said: “We are trying new ways to reach out to bereaved people in Lincolnshire and I am delighted that the first meeting in Ruskington was a success. Support for bereaved members of the community is much needed across South Lincolnshire.

“Our group is open to anyone who has experienced bereavement regardless of whether they have received care from the Hospice.”

She added: “We would not be able to run these drop-in groups without the help of our skilled and committed St Barnabas Hospice Bereavement Team volunteers.

“If you or someone you know would benefit from our help, please come along.”

Margaret Wiseman, a Bereavement Support Volunteer, said: “As trained volunteers for St Barnabas we are here to offer you our friendship and support and welcome you to our relaxed informal drop in meeting at Ruskington Garden Centre.

“The bereavement does not have to be recent, and quite often we find that people attend our groups many months and even years after a bereavement which they are struggling to come to terms with.”

For more information about St Barnabas Hospice’s Bereavement Care or to join a group contact 0845 055 0708.