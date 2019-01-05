Village News - Leasingham

Leasingham

Car boot – There will be a fundraising car boot sale at the village hall on Sunday, January 6, from 9am to 12pm.

Refreshments will be available with proceeds to the village hall.

Bingo – An evening of bingo will take place at the village hall on Sunday, January 6, from 7pm.

It is being organised by the playing fields development committee.

The cash flyer event will take place and refreshments will be available.

Proceeds will go to kitting out the community building at the playing field.

Village hall – The village hall management committee will meet on Monday, January 7, in the village hall at 7.30pm.

Regular user groups’ representatives are invited to attend and take part in the meeting.

Friendship – The first meeting of the year for the Leasingham Friendship Group will take place on Wednesday, January 9, from 2-4pm.

A variety of card table games will be played and refreshments served.

