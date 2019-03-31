Village swimming pool gets facelift

A new liner has been fitted to Heckington’s community swimming pool thanks to funding assistance from the parish council.

Volunteers have been refilling the pool ready for opening in early May.

A new automatci dosing system for chemicals needs to be wired up and an improved entrance will soon be completed, including new pathway from the roadside./

Volunteers are needed for repairing benches and tables and other odd jobs before the opening date too.

According to Richard Higgs from the pool committee, the the liner was replaced, an old leak was noticed which required some resurfacing, which has slightly increased the cost of the work.