‘Villager of the Year’ gong for Leasingham resident

The July meeting of Leasingham Parish Council opened with the presentation of the annual Villager of the Year Award 2018.

Before announcing this year’s winner, chairman Jonathan Franks praised the community spirit in the village, mentioning especially the team which has successfully purchased the Duke of Wellington pub for community benefit, and the hard-working members of the Neighbourhood Development Plan steering group.

The presention to Andrew Beswick followed, in recognition of what the council said was his ‘many caring deeds, his help and thoughtfulness, for keeping a watchful eye, especially during the harsh weather earlier this year, and quietly being kind, and for his support for community life in our village’ - the very things the award was intended to celebrate.