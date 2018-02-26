Volunteer dies in “tragic accident” at Heckington Windmill

A volunteer worker at Heckington Windmill has died yesterday (Sunday) in what is being described as “a tragic accident”.

The mill has posted on its Facebook page that it has suffered a “very sad loss” of engineering volunteer Pete Lett.

Emergency services were called to the incident yesterday.

The mill’s statement goes on: “Pete will be missed enormously for his enthusiasm and experience and most of all his kind and good nature. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and daughters.”

It states that Mr Lett leaves a wife Ann, who is a Minister in the Sleaford Methodist Circuit, and two daughters Rebecca and Catherine.

It ends: “This is a very difficult time for the family and the mill and we ask you to respect everyone’s privacy. Thank you.”

There have been comments of condolence on the post from other local windmill groups.

James Waterfield of Maud Foster Mill in Boston writes: “We were so sorry to hear of this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with Pete’s family and the mill volunteers.”

Stephen Potts from Holgate Windmill adds: “Very sorry to hear this news, condolences from all at Holgate Windmill.”

And Lee Evans says: “From all the committee, staff and volunteers from Greens windmill we send our condolences to his family and to all your team at your windmill.”

There were many other outpourings of condolences including Steve Doane of neighbouring Eight Sail Brewery which shares the mill site at Heckington: “RIP Pete. A great guy. Condolences to his family and all at the Mill,” he says.