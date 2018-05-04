Volunteers needed to help blind residents

A charity helping blind people is looking for volunteers to help with its Home Visiting Service in the Sleaford area.

South Lincolnshire Blind Society helps blind and partially-sighted people to live as independently as possible by providing advice, emotional support, equipment and information on different eye conditions.

They also have a variety of groups and clubs ranging from coffee and social mornings, craft clubs, books clubs, lunch clubs and even a swimming club to help tackle social isolation and enable them to stay independent.

A spokesman for the charity commented: “The simplest of things can make all the difference in someone’s life, such as reading to them, making them a cuppa or generally putting the world to rights with a good old natter.”

l If you think you could volunteer some help to assist a blind or partially-sighted person in the Sleaford area, call Volunteer Co-ordinator Eve Farley on 01476 592775 or alternatively, email EveF@blind-society.org.uk.

l For more information, visit the charity’s website www.blind-society.org.uk.