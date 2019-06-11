Walking tours explore town’s ‘hidden gems’

New walking tours which aim to explore and promote some of Sleaford’s ‘hidden gems’ are to begin in the town this summer.

Along with getting some exercise and fresh air, participants can learn all about the town’s history - such as the story behind the River Slea and the origins of the Carre family.

Lincolnshire-based fitness and well-being company Give It Some Fizz is running the new one-and-a-half hour guided tours for both locals and visitors to enjoy some of the town’s attractions.

Holly Barrett, for Give It Some Fizz, said: “The walks are suitable for all levels of fitness and will be a leisurely stroll where you will learn more about the beauty of Sleaford and some of its rich history.”

The walk includes a visit to Cogglesford Mill and St Denys’ Church and will finish in plenty of time for walkers to then enjoy lunch or a coffee at their leisure.

The first tour starts at 11.30am on Saturday, August 3, followed by another on Saturday, September 7, meeting outside the National Centre for Craft and Design.

Holly added: “The hope is that the tours will run each month from then on.”

Each walk costs £7.50 for adults, or £20 for a family of a maximum of five people (lunch is not included). Booking is essential.

To book, email info@giveit somefizz.com or go to the website at www.giveitsomefizz.com. Alternatively, call Holly on 07800 566058 or call Zoe on 07921 553849.