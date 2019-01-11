Warning after spate of burglaries including a caravan in Spilsby

Police are warning residents to secure their outbuildings after a spate of burglaries in Spilsby.

The warning has come from PCSO Martin Pearson of the Spilsby Neighbourhood Police Team.

In an alert he said: “The Spilsby rural area over the last few days has seen some isolated shed burglaries and the theft of a caravan from a drive.

“Please check all outbuildings and property is secure at all times and report any suspicious activity to the police.”

If you have anything to report to Lincolnshire Police, call 101.