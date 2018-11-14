Warning to dog owners on nature reserve

Dog walkers are being warned to be more responsible or they may be forced to keep their pets on leads while using Mareham Pastures nature reserve in Sleaford.

Matthew Davey, environment and community projects officer at the county council, said: “We want wildlife to thrive and everybody to be able to enjoy it. Dog walkers are welcome to use the site provided dogs are kept under control and that all dog mess is cleared up, which is made clear on signage at the site.

Warning notices have gone up around Mareham Pastures nature reserve for dog walkers. EMN-181114-105359001

“Unfortunately, there have been regular complaints about dogs scaring children and adults by not being controlled by their owners within the reserve, and frequent incidents of dog mess not being cleared up, which is both unpleasant and a health risk.

“We will monitor the situation over the coming months and will consider bringing in a rule that dogs must be kept on a lead within the nature reserve to enable everyone to enjoy the site, should the situation not improve.”