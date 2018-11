An “unknown electrical fault” has been blamed for a washing machine bursting into flames in Cranwell this morning (Wednesday).

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, a crew from Sleaford was called out at 11.11am to a property on Cherry Tree Crescent in Cranwell.

The crew reported light damage by fire to the washing machine, which was out on arrival.

Firefighters removed it outside to the open air.