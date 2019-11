Firefighters were called to a house fire in Sleaford yesterday evening (Tuesday) when a washing machine developed an electrical fault.

The crew from Sleaford were alerted at 5.30pm and attended the property in Hazel Grove.

The fire in the kitchen had gone out on its own, according to a fire service report, but the there was light heat damage to the machine.

Firefighters inspected the damage to make sure the machine was safe to leave.