Watch video as Lincolnshire Police drone operators lead officers to ‘high risk’ missing person near Sleaford

Lincolnshire Police drone operators have been praised for their role in successfully locating a high risk missing personin the Sleaford area.

Drone footage from the Lincolnshire Police drone unit based at Boston has been released on their social media after they were called in to guide in officers on the ground to the missing person.

Pc Jimmy Conway of Sleaford police tweeted his praise on Friday, saying: “High Risk Missing Person (MISPER) in Sleaford - located. The Lincolnshire drone team did a fantastic job literally finding a needle in a haystack!”

He went on to say it was an example of cross-unit teamwork involving rural units, the dog team, the control room at Lincolnshire Police, Sleaford Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service to ensure the person was now safe.

The drone operating team added: ”A fantastic result for the team tonight near Sleaford. Watch as our Lincolnshire Police drone operator from Boston Police station guides in the police dog handler and the local sergeant to a high risk missing person we found in the dark.”