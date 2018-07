Bride to be Helen Church decided to do an alternative method of warm up before her wedding day - taking part in the 10-milke road race at the Heckington Show.

Helen talked to The Standard immediately after crossing the line having started two hours earlier than the main field in order to get off and prepare for her register office wedding in Sleaford.

Bride to be Helen Church is congratulated by Heckington Show chairman Charles Pinchbeck as she crosses the line.

She was joined on the route by her bridesmaids and guided by a number of marshals while fundraising for charity as well.