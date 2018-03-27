WATCH VIDEO: Dome is lowered into place on top of new mosque for Sleaford

It was an exciting moment for Sleaford Muslim Community Association this morning (Tuesday), as the long-awaited green and gold dome for their new mosque project was lowered into position on the roof.

The project has been ongoing for the last two years on the site of a converted old warehouse on Station Road.

Engineers position the dome on top of the new mosque being constructed in Sleaford.

Nadim Aziz from the association said the dome has been six months in the making and had to be quite small to fit in with the scale of the building.

He said only the plumbing, electrics and plastering remain to be done internally and they hope to have a public opening next year when all the community of Sleaford will be invited. He wanted to thank the local councils and public for their support during the process as well as Willow Homes constructors who have overseen the conversion project.