‘We must be beyond reproach’ - Lincolnshire Police chief says misconduct officer will be barred from policing

The Deputy Chief Constable of Lincolnshire has given his reaction to a disciplinary panel decision to officially dismiss a former Sleaford-based police officer for a string of breaches of standards of professional conduct after he admitted meeting up with his secret lover while he was on duty and checking out porn websites when he was supposed to be investigating a complaint of domestic violence.

A public misconduct hearing was held yesterday and today (Wednesday and Thursday July 11 and 12) for Police Constable Darren Perry, at Boston, to answer allegations that his conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct and integrity.

The panel found his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice.

Perry handed in his resignation three weeks ago but was still legally a police officer until his 28 day notice period is completed.

Perry did not attend the hearing. He admitted 12 matters of breaches of standards of professional behaviour. The three member panel found that in 11 of the cases Perry’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor, Lincolnshire Police, commented after the conclusion of the hearing today: “Police officers hold extraordinary trust and powers within our communities; we must be beyond reproach. The standards of professional behaviour expected of police officers is clearly set out in legislation and our code of ethics. The panel today found PC Darren Perry’s conduct breached those standards and this amounted to gross misconduct. PC Perry was dismissed without notice and his name has been added to the list of those barred from working within policing.

“I expect all Lincolnshire police officers to maintain the highest standards of professional behaviour. We will not tolerate any conduct that undermines the trust and confidence people have in the service we provide.

“It must have taken great courage for the people involved in this case to speak to us and I am grateful they chose to do this.

“I pass on my thanks to the legally qualified chairman and other members of the panel for their time spent on this case. Also to our professional standards department for their diligence, for supporting the victims and ensuring the public can have continued trust and confidence in Lincolnshire Police.”

