Environment Agency engineers work through the night to prevent river flooding near North Kyme and Billinghay

Environment Agency engineers remain on site at a river bank near Sleaford after working through the night to strengthen it against a potential breach and flooding of the surrounding area.

A team with machinery and 6,000 sandbags and sheeting got to work on a 100 metre stretch of the River Skirth between North Kyme and Billinghay last night (Wednesday) after heavy rainfall created high water levels, undermining the stability of a section of riverbank, with more rain expected over the next 24 hours.

One lane of the A153 was coned off to allow for the engineers to work safely and Walcott Road was blocked at North Kyme.

Manfai Tang, Area Duty Manager with the Environment Agency in Lincolnshire, said: “Our officers remain on the ground this morning carrying out preventative work to reinforce a stretch of the Billinghay Skirth bank to reduce the risk of flooding.

“We’re taking this precaution after our inspections found a stretch of the bank had been damaged by high flows as a result of the ongoing wet weather.

“With further rainfall predicted over the next several days, our officers will be closely monitoring conditions around the clock and are ready to take immediate action as needed, such as issuing flood alerts and warnings.

“We’d advise people to sign up for our free flood alerts and warnings by calling 0345 988 1188. You can get the latest information for your area at www.gov.uk/flood, which is updated every 15 minutes.”