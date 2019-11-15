Lightning strike blasts bungalow in Navenby

Firefighters were called to a bungalow in Navenby after it was struck by lightning during a thunder storm.

The property on Headland Way is occupied by an elderly couple but no-one was said to have been hurt by the blast.

The strike on the roof of the property at about 10.45am yesterday (Thursday) started a small fire as timbers and cabling started to smoke but it was out on arrival of the fire service from Lincoln and Brant Broughton.

The lightning strike has damaged brickwork, roof and the ceiling of bungalow.

Crews made an inspection of the property and utility companies isolated the power and phone lines for safety until the damage could be repaired.