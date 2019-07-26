PHOTO GALLERY: Bring me sunshine! Temperatures soar in Lincolnshire to July record
Lincolnshire baked under 38 degree sunshine yesterday (Thursday) in what was the hottest July day in the UK on record.
Some people made the most of it by hitting the pool, the beach or the park, while others tried to carry on working under sticky conditions.
L-R Abby 8 and Libby of Boston, enjoying the weather at Woodhall Spa. EMN-190726-092616001
L-R Mia Lassmans and Aidan Eadsforth of Coningsby, at Billinghay swimming pool. EMN-190726-092713001
L-R Ruth Ullyatt and Emma Byers at Billinghay swimming pool. EMN-190726-094234001
L-R James White, Shannon Noble with 8-month-old Freddie White, Vicky Pickwell with Ollie Hardwick 3, Nick Hardwick with Lottie Hardwick 1, enjoying the weather at Woodhall Spa. EMN-190726-092527001
