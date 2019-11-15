Road closures due to flooding near Sleaford

Lincolnshire Police have reported two road closures in the Sleaford area due to ongoing flooding.

The heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours has led to police announcing that Beck Street in Digby is closed due to flooding.

Bloxholme Lane and Dunston Heath Lane at Metheringham Fen is also being assessed whether to close due to flooding as well.

Water is also said to be spilling over the top of the banks of the River Skirth onto the A153 near Billinghay again too, which has led highways officials to close the road between North Kyme and Billinghay within th elast hour, putting signed diversions in place - this is despite Environment Agency engineers working round the clock in recent days to shore up the banks after they had become undermined.

Warnings last night about the River Slea and Ruskington Beck at risk of flooding did not materialise overnight and water levels had begun to go down after a period without rain.

Flood warnings were still in force for the Billinghay Skirth and the River Witham from Lincoln to Boston.