Sleaford area communities bracing themselves for floods after 48 hours of heavy rain

A number of communities around Sleaford are at risk of flooding after 48 hours of heavy rain.

Environment Agency officials issued a Flood Warning this morning (Thursday) meaning that residents in parts of Ruskington were in immediate danger of flooding from the Ruskington Beck overflowing.

Although no roads or properties were affected yet, it would be the third time that homes had been flooded on Westcliffe Road.

Rainwater was flowing along the Beck extremely fast through the centre of the village, causing drains to back up and residents struggling to flush toilets.

The Environment Agency predicted the Beck would continue to rise through the day, saying: "The rising river levels have already caused flooding of low lying land and roads in Ruskington, and due to the deteriorating weather conditions we now expect properties in Ruskington to be affected from early afternoon on Thursday onwards. Low lying properties near the Ruskington Beck are most at risk.

"Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water. Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council. We will be closely monitoring the situation."

The swollen Digby Beck on the verge of overflowing into the street on Thursday morning.

Residents on fenland north of Sleaford were also being put on Flood Alert, meaning flooding of minor Watercourses in North Kesteven is possible and certainly the Beck and drains in and around Digby were on the verge of overflowing into the roads this morning.

The Environment Agency warned: "These watercourses are fed by groundwater sources, which means they will remain high for many days or even weeks after the rain has stopped. There will be some continued flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river. The forecast for the next few days remains unsettled including potential persistent rain during today, Thursday and possibly tomorrow, Friday.

"This will keep river levels high with potential for flood warnings to be issued, possibly in Sleaford. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses, and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Villages south of Sleaford such as Horbling, Billingborough, Pointon and Rippingale were also put on Flood Alert to be prepared for flooding of minor watercourses off the South Forty Foot Drain as the river and its tributaries are now rising, which will lead to flooding of low lying land and roads.

The statement says: "We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days. Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is not likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued. We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weed screens. "