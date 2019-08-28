Sleaford area treated to spectacular lightning show as storm rumbles over town

Sleaford area residents were treated to a spectacular lightning storm as thunder clouds rolled up from the south of the county bringing torrential rain and flash floods to some parts of the region.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said they attended 11 flooding related incidents during the evening following the heavy rainfall involving crews from Leverton, Lincoln, Louth and Skegness.

A still from a video of the lightning in Sleaford.

The crews attended incidents to pump water away from properties and roads, as well as giving advice to people in the area. Rookery Lane in Lincoln was closed until flood water had to be pumped away.

Many Sleaford area residents took to social media to share their views of the storm as it passed overhead. Send in your photos to us on email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk or share via our Facebook page.

The lightning storm captured on camera over Sleaford last night (Tuesday).