Two fire crews were called to attended a hedge on fire at Martin Moor, near Metheringham on Sunday afternoon after a freak reaction between weedkiller and the heat of the sun.

According to a fire services spokesman, the fire was deemed to have been caused by self combustion in a combination of the suns rays and weedkiller drying out in the undergrowth.

The firefighters arrived just after 3pm to find 10m of hedge alight. This was extinguished with one main jet and two hosereels.