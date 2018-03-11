Which groups will shoppers support?

Here is your chance to help choose which community groups in the Sleaford area will be supported by shoppers in Lincolnshire Co-op outlets later this year.

Lincolnshire Co-op Dividend Card holders are linked to a local good cause through the society’s Community Champions scheme.

This means that each time a member shops with their card in an outlet, a donation is made to that group.

Staff fundraising and proceeds from carrier bag charges are also added to the goodwill pot.

During the year, hundreds of different groups are supported through the Community Champions scheme.

Currently members are choosing which ones will receive help during autumn 2018.

People can vote for shortlisted causes in their area through Lincolnshire Co-op’s website if they have an online membership account set up at www.lincolnshire.coop/mymembership, where details are available on how they would spend any funds received.

Alternatively, they can attend one of a series of special members’ forums being held throughout Lincolnshire in March.

As well as the Community Champions vote, the forums will include updates on Lincolnshire Co-op news in the area and a chance to quiz managers and society directors through a question and answer session.

Sleaford’s event will take place at the Solo Club, in Market Street, on Monday, March 26, from 6pm – the last day for votes to be cast.

For more information on members’ forums go to www.lincolnshire.coop/events or call the membership team on 01522 544 632.