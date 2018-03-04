Who deserves to win a Town Award 2018?

Do you know an unsung hero, or maybe know an individual or club that has achieved great things? If so, then we want to hear from you!

It’s time to put forward those who you think are deserving local recognition as we launch this year’s Sleaford Town Awards 2018.

Young Sleafordian of the Year 2017 winners presented by Barbara Jones shared by Alfie Harris and brother and sister Levi and Bethany Barratt. EMN-180227-150459001

We are encouraging all individuals and groups in Sleaford, clubs, charities, businesses and schools, to make sure the unsung heroes in our community receive the recognition they deserve.

Maybe they have helped others or have been excellent in their own field - we want to give them the praise they deserve.

The Town Awards are run jointly by the Sleaford Standard and Sleaford Town Council and the trophies will be presented at a special event to be held at Sleaford Town Hall on the evening of May 3.

This year will see a slight amendment to the format, with the Town Council and the Standard electing to alter and add a few extra categories to ake sure no area of the community is overlooked, but it is is down to you, the public, to make sure these people are put forward into the spotlight by nominating them.

They just need to live, work or attend education within the parish of Sleaford to qualify.

The Standard’s News Editor, Andy Hubbert, who will assist in compering the awards evening, commented: “It is always a great honour to highlight some local unsung heroes in this way. We always do our best to applaud the achievements of local people within our pages and on our website, www.sleafordstandard.co.uk but there are many who shy away from the limelight despite the countless hours of dedication they put in for community causes or achieve great things without local people being able to celebrate in the success. This is your chance, so please get nominating now.”

Deadline for receiving nominations is Wednesday March 21. Once all nominations are in, a judging panel will consider all nominees before reaching a decision and inviting all award winners along, with guests, to the event, which will include food, drink and entertainment on the night.

The Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Jan Mathieson will be in attendance making presentations, as will sponsors of the awards.

There will be three more categories this year - namely Medical Practitioner of the Year, Carer of the Year and an Environmental Award.

The full list of categories are: Business of the Year; Employer of the Year; Overcoming Adversity Award; Customer Service Award; Charity of the Year; Community Award; Sports Coach of the Year; Sports Team/Club of the Year; Sports Individual Award; Young Sports Individual of the Year (under age 19); Teacher/Teaching Assistant of the Year; Medical Practitioner of the Year; Carer of the Year; Environmental Award; Young Sleafordian of the Year; Sleafordian of the Year.

Readers will vote via post and Facebook for the Customer Service Award winner, in line with recent tradition.

Please send in your nominations listing the name, address and contact details of the nominee, as well as yourself, and listing reasons for the nomination in as much detail as possible.

Send them to: The Editor, Sleaford Standard, Unit 8 Station Business Centre, Station Road, Sleaford, NG34 7RG, or email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk