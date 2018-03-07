Who deserves to win a Town Award 2018?

Do you know an unsung hero or an individual or club that has achieved great things?

It’s time for this year’s Sleaford Town Awards 2018, encouraging individuals and groups in Sleaford, clubs, charities, businesses, sports teams and schools, to make sure the heroes in our community receive the recognition they deserve.

The Town Awards are run jointly by the Sleaford Standard and Sleaford Town Council and the trophies will be presented at Sleaford Town Hall on the evening of May 3.

This year the Town Council and The Standard have elected to alter and add a few extra categories, but it is is down to you to nominate these people.

They need to live, work or attend education within Sleaford to qualify.

The Standard’s News Editor, Andy Hubbert, who is on the awards panel, commented: “It is always a great honour to highlight some local unsung heroes in this way. There are many who shy away from the limelight despite the countless hours of dedication they put in for community causes or achieve great things without local people being able to celebrate their success. This is your chance, so please get nominating now.”

Deadline for receiving nominations is Wednesday March 21. A judging panel will consider nominees before inviting winners and guests to the awards night.

There will be three new categories this year - Medical Practitioner of the Year, Carer of the Year and an Environmental Award.

The full list are: Business of the Year; Employer of the Year; Overcoming Adversity Award; Customer Service Award; Charity of the Year; Community Award; Sports Coach of the Year; Sports Team/Club of the Year; Sports Individual Award; Young Sports Individual of the Year (under age 19); Teacher/Teaching Assistant of the Year; Medical Practitioner of the Year; Carer of the Year; Environmental Award; Young Sleafordian of the Year; Sleafordian of the Year.

Readers will vote via post and Facebook for the Customer Service Award winner, in line with recent tradition.

Please send in your nominations listing the name, address and contact details of the nominee, as well as yourself, and listing reasons for the nomination, in as much detail as possible, to: The Editor, Sleaford Standard, Unit 8 Station Business Centre, Station Road, Sleaford, NG34 7RG, or email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk