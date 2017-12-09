North Kesteven District Council’s Winter Wellbeing scheme returns for its fourth year.

In partnership with Lincolnshire Cooperative, the NK Partnerships team have formed the scheme to deliver the essentials to those in need.

The programme will be triggered when temperatures fall to three degrees or lower, or if there is snow and ice.

There is no age limit, but eligibility relates to isolation, access to transport, physical ability to leave the house and safety in doing so, availability of friends or relations to shop on your behalf and urgency of need.

Any resident in need should call the council to make their request.

They will be called back, asked to make payment dependent on which pack is requested. Prices vary between £12 and £20.

The volunteer would go to their nearest Co-op, collect the food parcel, drop it in either the same day or the next and ensure the client is safe and well. Recipients can also request a cat or dog pet pack, priced around £4.

To make a request for a parcel, call NKDC on 01529 414155.

Anyone wishing to volunteer, email Jeremy Green at the Riverside Church on jeremy.green@carres.uk or call NKDC.