Woman killed and another woman airlifted to hospital following crash on A17 at East Heckington

A woman has died and another woman was airlifted to hospital following a crash between two cars on the A17 at East Heckington last night (Thursday, August 9).

Emergency services were called to the A17 at East Heckington about two miles from the junction with the B1394 just before 6.30pm last night after a grey Suzuki and a white Audi Q3 collided.

Sadly, the driver of the grey Suzuki, a woman in her sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the white Audi Q3 was seriously injured and airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where she is in a serious condition.

Police closed the road while the vehciles were recovered, and they have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.

If you were in the area of the A17 at East Heckington just before 6.30pm and saw either the grey Suzuki or the white Audi Q3 before the collision, or saw the collision itself, call 101.