Woman knocked from bike by car

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information to trace a car involved in a collision with a woman who was knocked off her bike on Little Hale Road in Great Hale.

The incident is said to have happened at about 5.10pm on Friday, January 10. The car was heading in the direction of Helpringham, near Great Hale Cemetery, when it collided with the cyclist.

According to police, she suffered only minor injuries, but the car did not stop and drove away from the scene.

The make, model and colour of the car are unknown, but one of its wing mirrors has been recovered and a sticker bearing the words “Made In Germany 17/05/11” was attached to it.

If you saw the collision, or have information, you can contact police on 101, quoting Incident 366 of January 10 or email: Force.Control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting “Incident 366 of 10 January” in the subject line. Or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.