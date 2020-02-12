Woodland project taking root in village

An ongoing project to develop new woodland in Heckington is gathering pace.

‘Trees for Heckington’ came from an idea by resident Tim Grigg who was inspired by a documentary to try to buy a field and plant trees on it to help in the fight against climate change.

After a number of working group meetings to explore a mini “re-wilding project”, a community meeting to canvas opinion and get ideas is taking place today (Wednesday) at the Pavilion, on the playing field at 7pm, when guest speaker will be Adrian Isaacs, from the Boston Woods Project, who will give a presentation about what has been achieved.

For more information email: treesforheckington@gmail.com.