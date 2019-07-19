Work on track for restoration of town water fountain

A Heritage Lottery-funded project to restore the Bristol Water Fountain in Sleaford Market Place is on schedule for completion in September with the official opening in October when it will become a free source of drinking water for locals to reduce plastic bottle waste..

The project is led by David Marriage of Sleaford Civic Trust. He said: “The first work was to dig a long trench from the market holders’ hut to the water fountain, to carry the water and electricity to the fountain.”

A publicity flyer has been distributed to help keep the public updated on work and the contractor’s hoarding to screen off the work has been turned into display boards to inform the public.

Contractors Carre Heritage had the fountain stone work cleaned to look as it did back when opened in 1874.

Next work will involve resetting some of the stonework. The electrical lighting system is currently being designed, and work to restore the cast iron fountain head will start at the end of July.

An important part of the project is the outreach programme with the community and schools, and Sleaford Museum will work with schools on display boards, teaching packs and free re-usable water bottles, presenting a show on the poor town water and sewage system back in the mid to late 1800s and why water fountains were introduced.