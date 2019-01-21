Work to start on village hall repairs

Work is due to start on vital repairs to Heckington village hall that saw the parish council stepping in to help finance urgent work by taking out a loan.

A leaking roof, faulty guttering and rotten kitchen floorboards, plus a failing boiler had left the management committee with little options and nowhere near enough funds to carry out the necessary repairs leading to crisis talks before Christmas.

The roof and kitchen will cost around £36,500 plus £6,000 for the boiler system.

Heckington Parish Council has stepped in and taken out a Public Works Loan to cover the cost, with the village hall expected to fundraise to help recoup the funds. A ‘100 club’ is being set up and should start in February.

Council chairman Jan Palmer said contractors are due to start on February 18 and a window has been cleared in the events calendar, with regular clubs postponing or being held temporarily elsewhere, such as the luncheon club.