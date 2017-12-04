Young butcher wins national award

A young butcher has had a dream start to his career by winning a national award.

James Taylor, of Simpson’s Butchers, Heckington, has won the Young Butcher of the Year in the National Butcher’s Shop of the Year Awards, at London’s County Hall.

The awards recognise excellence and innovation in butchery and were organised by industry title, Meat Trades Journal.

James was awarded the Marco Peerdeman Award for Young Butcher of the Year for his whole supply chain knowledge and creative product development.

Commenting on James’ achievement, a judge, said: “Twice runner up for Young Butcher of the Year in the past two years, 21-year-old James was also a member of the 2017 International Young Butcher team.

“He won the Leeds heat of the Butchery World Skills contest this year and is now moving to take up more management responsibility within the Simpsons Butchers business.”

It has been a very busy and successful year for James; in June he was crowned World Skills Butchery heat winner at Leeds City College, which was followed by a final at Birmingham NEC, November 16 - 18, where five regional finalists were presented with a series of challenges including producing ready-to- eat meals, a sausage-making and barbecue section, a kitchen-ready round, boning and seaming and creating an aesthetically appealing display.

After two days of intense competition James was crowned overall winner to cap off quite a remarkable year with two prestigious awards.