Young leaders are awarded by Lions

At the first meeting of 2020, Sleaford and District Lions Club presented four local teenagers with Young Leaders In Service awards.

The awards are designed to encourage young guides and mentors aged 11-18 to carry out hours of community work in areas such as helping the elderly, children and the environent, within a 12 month period.

There are three awards given for amounts of work done within the 12 months: Bronze Seal for 25-49 hours of work done; Silver for 50-99 hours and Gold for 100 or more hours.

On completion the young people receive a certificate, letter and a Young Leaders pin. The picture shows Carol Coxhead, the club’s Young Leaders in Service Officer, with recipients Becky Creedon, Teigan Kinnon, Lucy Freeman and Christopher Johnson, together with Club President, Sue La Roche.