Your next home could have links to Lord Tennyson and its own waterwheel - if you have £895,000

This is a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of history in an area of outstanding natural beauty, believed to date in parts from somewhere before the start of the 17th century.

The property boasts a breast shot waterwheel that last ground corn in the 1950s and was most recently turned four years ago.

Stockwith Mill

The setting alongside the mill pool of the milling house, house and outbuildings offers great potential for a number of uses subject to the necessary consents.

The property is offered for sale with over 50 acres including gardens, orchard, woodland, grassland, arable land and ponds with the river Lymn running through and a beautiful circular 1 mile walk around the grounds. Stockwith Mill was run for 35 years as a tearoom, craft shop and more recently became a private residence - a 3 bedroom family home with extensive renovations in recent years.

An extract from “Tennyson Land” published over 100 years ago records it as “the scene of Tennyson’s homely and touching poem “The Millers Daughter”, which so impressed Queen Victoria that she was constrained, in spite of some opposition, to confer the Laureateship on its author.

It is a captivating spot, well situated to vividly recall the scenes so sweetly portrayed.. Tennyson’s birthplace at Somersby was just two miles further upstream.

Details from Robert Bell & Company, tel 01507 522222