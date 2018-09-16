American Football and Quidditch on school sport agenda

The Carre’s Grammar School Sports Outreach Team are gearing up for a new year of sporting sessions and fixtures for the 30 primary and four secondary schools they work with - offering alternative sports including fencing, British American Football and Quidditch.

Active School Co-ordinator Ricky Pledger explained: “Our aim is to increase opportunities available for the children in our area no matter what their sporting ability, by offering something for those that don’t normally like sport by finding something that interests them”

They work with schools through specific coaching sessions as well as holding school games events where multiple schools can take part in various competitions. He said they also arrange for local clubs to come in and try taster sessions with a view to recruiting new members in such things as fencing and British American Football.

Other unusual games the team organise include the Indian game of Kabaddi and New Age Kurling.

He said: “Throughout last year we had 6,366 children involved in our events. This year we aim to increase this further by offering new events such as Quidditch, British American Football and an Active Maths Challenge to our already extensive competition package.”

Each year schools can apply for a school games mark which is given by the Youth Sport Trust (YST).

They provide sport leadership opportunities for students from the four local secondary schools, giving training in how to officiate and run primary school events.

Caythorpe School Deputy Headteacher said: “Our main priority is that every child in our school attends at least one activity. This is in addition to our organising swimming lessons.

“We are also excited about the Quidditch and American football events which are new sports to our event calendar this year.”