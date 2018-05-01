Bean century lights up Sleaford CC’s washout weekend

The dismal spring weather continued last weekend as it wiped out the entire Lincs ECB Premier schedule on Saturday.

Sleaford CC First XI’s, home match with reigning champions? Bracebridge Heath was abandoned without a ball bowled because of a waterlogged outfield. Both sides received five points.

The Firsts, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, will hope for drier weather for this Saturday’s trip to Woodhall Spa (noon start). And two days later they are due to travel to Bracebridge heath for the Winkworth T20 competition where they will play the hosts and Lindum.

The Seconds also had Saturday off as their South Lincs and Border League trip to Skegness was also washed out, with Sleaford receiving eight points, while the Sunday First XI’s game against Boston Cricket Club, in the Lincoln League Premier Division, was also cancelled.

But there was some cricket as the Sunday Second XI, sponsored by Turnbulls, began their season in the Lincoln League Division One at home to Woodhall Spa at London Road.

Having been invited to bat after Woodhall won the toss, Aayush Patel and Oliver Bean opened up for Sleaford and put on 57 before Patel was out for 25.

Tom Shorthouse made (8) and Simon Godby (11), but a partnership of 73 between Bean and Charlie Roberts took the score to 167 before Roberts (29) was bowled.

Oliver Bean continued to accumulate runs, supported by Ben Broome (10) and Cameron Hall (14), and finished the innings undefeated for a magnificent 106 not out in Sleaford’s total of 221-6 in their 40 overs.

Woodhall’s reply began with a wicket off the first ball as Layrenzi was bowled by Harvey Harris.

Jarad Brook took the next two wickets to reduce the visitors to 20-3, but Ashford made a solid 26 before falling to Simon Godby, and Barker a resilient 44, supported by Cook (22).

However, the Sleaford total proved too much and the visitors were all out in the 40th over for 141.

Harris took 4 for 22 and Jarad Brook 3 for 32, supported by seven catches as Sleaford won by 80 runs.

Sleaford CC would like to thank the umpires Ian Foster and Chris Elkiington, scorers Joyce Ward and Garry Ashford, the tea ladies, and the groundstaff for their excellent work in getting the pitch fit to play.

* On Saturday, Sleaford’s Second XI host Welby in the South Lincs and Border League, from 1pm, with bar open for spectators, and the following day, the Sunday Seconds entertain Nocton at London Road ground (1pm start).

* Sleaford CC’s junior teams are due to begin their fixtures on Tuesday, with the Under 11s, sponsored by Brauncewell Quarries, hosting Grantham, and the under 13s, sponsored by Waldeck Consulting, away at Caythorpe.

On Thursday, the Under 15s, sponsored by NFH Consultancy, open at home to Caythorpe, while the Under 10s, sponsored by Martin Addlesee, host Hartsholme (10.30am start) this weekend.

The Under 11s are in action again the following Tuesday at home to Bracebridge Heath, and on Wednesday, May 9, the Under 17s, sponsored by Mountain Skip Hire, visit Louth.

All support welcome.