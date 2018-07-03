Brooke stars in Sleaford CC Third XI win at Spalding

Sleaford Third XI travelled to Spalding on Saturday and sealed a 38-run win and 20 points.

Batting first, openers Jake Henderson and Tom Brooke batted freely and accumulated well until Henderson was lbw for 42.

Brooke continued to dominate the bowling and, supported by Kyle Templeman (5), moved past 50. When Templeman fell, Neil Henderson (17 not out) supported Brooke to the end, with the opener unbeaten on a superb 93 as Sleaford posted 203-4.

In reply, Spalding batted consistently, but lost regular wickets.

Opener Jack Sawyer made 23 before falling to Neil Henderson, and Nigel Gardner scored 39 in a good opening partnership.

Contributions followed from Neil Collishaw (18) and Tom Descamps (10), but the hosts were dismissed by disciplined bowling for 165 in the 44th over.

Brooke took three wickets, with Max Lorimer and Henderson taking two apiece.

This weekend they travel to Ancaster to play Grantham.

* Sleaford CC U15s, sponsored by NFH Consultancy, travelled to Bracebridge and elected to field after winning the toss.

Openers Fraser–Cattanach and Cook moved the score along well until Jake Henderson had Cattanach caught by Lewis Chessum for 15.

Humphries (7) fell to Jackson, but Cook continued to bat well and retired not out on 34.

Henry Everitt made 25 and Hudson was 22 not out as Bracebridge made 122-3 from 18 overs.

Sleaford openers Jake Henderson and Lewis Chessum settled well until Henderson was bowled for 10 and Chessum was caught off Cook.

Tom Wilkinson made five and Ben Glendinning 11, but Jacob Cavaney (14 not out) and Matthew Appleyard (25 not out) developed the innings.

Both batted with care and put away the bad ball as Sleaford closed on a very respectable 92-4 in a fine game of youth cricket.