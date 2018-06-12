Defeat in Cheshire for Lincs CCC

Lincolnshire CCC suffered defeat at Chester Boughton Hall CC when they faced Cheshire in the Unicorns Knockout Trophy quarter-final on Sunday.

Lincolnshire gave debuts to Matt Fowler and Nick Keast.

On a warm sunny day, Cheshire won the toss and elected to bat first.

Conditions were perfect for batting and the home side immediately took advantage of a good pitch and fast outfield.

The opening pair of Will Evans and Calum Rowe put on 138 before Rowe as bowled by Nick Keast for 56.

A second wicket stand of 91 by Evans and Cheshire captain Rick Moore further cemented Cheshire’s grip on the match as the run rate increased.

Lincolnshire’s bowlers all toiled to obtain a measure of control but the score continued to rise rapidly as opener Evans found the boundary with great regularity and a total of around 400 looked likely.

Eventually with the total on 340 Matt Newbold dismissed Evans for 183, an innings containing 19 fours and nine sixes.

The Cheshire innings concluded on 374 for 6 at the end of their allotted 50 overs.

Matt Newbold with 3 for 61 was Lincolnshire’s most successful bowler.

Lincolnshire now had to score at 7.5 per over to pass the Cheshire total and, whilst they achieved this in the opening powerplay 10 overs, it was for the loss of three wickets.

A fourth wicket stand of 90 between Bilal Shafayat and Dan Freeman offered some hope for the Lincolnshire cause but their dismissal for 61 and 32 respectively virtually ended any hope of a successful run chase.

Keast showed fine technique and concentration and he was last out for 36 as Lincolnshire’s innings concluded on 245 in the 39th over.

Former Lincolnshire player Luke Robinson took 3 for 41 and an outstanding catch to dismiss Conrad Louth as Cheshire completed victory by 129 runs.

Lincolnshire’s next match is a double header T20 against Cheshire at Bourne on Sunday.