Academicals raise cash for fellow club

Sleaford Academicals Walking Football Club have helped raise £600 for a fellow club.

They held a sponsored walk in aid of The Sleaford Laffletics, a tremendous club that promotes health, fun and fitness for disabled people in and around the town.

Chairman Steve Morris commented: “We often watched the Laffletics club, who share Carres Fitness facilities with us on a Saturday, and we all thought it would be great to get involved.

“I am proud, as chairman of the Accies, to say we raised £500. Thanks to Kerry Bampton and ASDA that (total) will be raised to £600.

“I couldn’t be prouder as this is the fifth fundraising project we have done in our first year.”

Pictured are Steve Morris and some of the Accies players handing over the cheque to Laffletics founder and leader Thelma Smith.