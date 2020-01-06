Bad habits return as Sleaford Town ship nine at Anstey

Sleaford Town manager Jamie Shaw accused his side of taking ‘three steps back’ on Saturday after failing to build on their first point of the season.

Shaw was full of praise for his troops following that 2-2 draw with derby rivals Boston Town.

But he proved himself consistent in his appraisal as the United Counties League Premier basement side slumped to another heavy defeat - 9-0 at 14th-placed Anstey Nomads.

“It was an extremely frustrating and disappointing performance,” he said.

“I told the lads beforehand that it was important we didn’t take one step forward and then two steps back.

“If they listened at all it was only to think ‘we’ll show him, we can take three steps back!’”

Henry Bestwick put the Leicestershire side in front in just the sixth minute, but the deficit remained at just the one goal at the half-hour mark before Bestwick added his second soon after.

Dean Hopewell gave Anstey before Town conceded on the stroke of half-time to Jack McMillan.

Bestwick completed his hat-trick nine minutes after the break, before Corey Armeni made it 6-0.

McMillan scored his second before two goals from Joel Wolfe and Josh Hill in the final five minutes capped another chastening afternoon for Sleaford who have conceded 94 goals in their 18 league matches this season.

“Too many of our players didn’t turn up,” he added.

“They didn’t want to do the hard yards off the ball, didn’t want to win their 50/50s and didn’t show any bravery with the ball.

“In all honesty despite some of our other beatings, this was as poor a performance as we’ve produced for a long time.

“Anstey played well in spells without really ever having to get out of second gear with us being so far off the pace.

“They did take some of their goals well, but they were given so many chances it became a training exercise for them.”

Shaw will hope his side can regroup before Saturday;s clash with Desborough at Eslaforde Park (kick-off 3pm).

The Northamptonshire side are also struggling this term and sit third-bottom with 14 points from 20 matches.