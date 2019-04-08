Boston League: Northgate champions push Premier side close in semi-final

Northgate Olympic’s hopes of a Boston Saturday League and cup double were foiled as they lost in the semi-finals of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup last weekend.

The Sleaford side, who wrapped up the Division Three title with a game to spare, were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Premier Division outfit Skegness Town Reserves in a hard-fought match, the winning goal coming from Daniel Aston.

In the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, Pointon helped themselves to three points by beating Railway Athletic 2-0.

Sam Elliot and Ian Jacquest scored the goals which brought Pointon to within two points of three teams above them in their battle to avoid relegation.

While Fishtoft were crowned Division One champions after beating Old Doningtonians 6-2, Billinghay Athletic had an excellent home win against Fosdyke, winning the game 4-1 to move up to third-bottom.

Fixtures –

Friday -

Kirton Cup semi-final, 6.15pm: Fosdyke v Pointon.

Saturday –

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, 2.30pm: Pointon v Skegness Town Reserves.

Workforce Unlimited Division One, 2.30pm: Billinghay Athletic v Freiston.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two, 2.30pm: Skegness Town A v Caythorpe.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three, 2.30pm: Digby v Northgate Olympic.