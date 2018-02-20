Boston Saturday Football League seeks new secretary

The Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League is seeking a Football Administrator to fulfill the position of league secretary from next season.

Whilst a background in football is not necessary, it is essential that interested persons must be computer literate.

This position does attract a honorarium.

The Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League is the largest male open-age Saturday league in Lincolnshire, with more than 50 teams.

Interested persons should write to the league chairman Roger Gell at 14 Ash Drive, Kirton PE20 1XQ or email roger.a.gell@googlemail.com or telephone 01205 723381 for further information.

The closing date is Friday, March 9.