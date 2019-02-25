Boston Saturday League: Champions crowned at Ruskington

Spilsby Town were crowned Boston and District Saturday League Premier Division champions after winning 5-1 at Ruskington Rovers on Saturday.
Ashley Farmer netted the consolation goal for Ruskington who stayed fourth.
Railway Athletic moved above Fulbeck United and into second place with a 1-0 win at Wyberton Reserves.
In Division One, leaders Fishtoft entertained Park United and only a 50th-minute penalty divided the teams, Fishtoft claiming the points.
Second-place Friskney kept up the pressure with 3-2 win away at Old Doningtonians, goals coming from Chris Harker, Andrew Carter and Gregory Brown.
Woodhall Spa United beat Freiston 3-0 while Boston College had a fine away win away at Billinghay Athletic, winning the game 5-2.
FC Hammers were well beaten away at Fosdyke 5-1, the home team’s goals coming from Troy Ayton (two), Ashley Davis (two) and Alex Cammack.
Northgate Olympic gave their promotion hopes a tremendous boost when they travelled to Division Three leaders Bull Athletic, and came away with a 3-2 win.
The result drew them within three points of Athletic and Boston College Reserves, who are tied on points at the top, and with three games in hand.
Quarter-finals ties in the Willoughby Cup saw Pointon Reserves knocked out, 4-2, by Railway Athletic Reserves.
Results – Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Ruskington Rovers 1-5 Spilsby Town.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 2-4 Boston College.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Bull Athletic 2-3 Northgate Olympic.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, quarter-finals: Railway Athletic Res 4-2 Pointon Res.
Fixtures (March 2) –
Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Old Leake v Fulbeck United, Swineshead Institute v Pointon.
Division One: Horncastle Town Res v Billinghay Athletic, Pointon Res v Woodhall Spa United.
Division Three: Mareham United v Digby, Northgate Olympic v Boston College Res.