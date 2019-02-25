Boston Saturday League: Champions crowned at Ruskington

Spilsby Town were crowned Boston and District Saturday League Premier Division champions after winning 5-1 at Ruskington Rovers on Saturday.

Ashley Farmer netted the consolation goal for Ruskington who stayed fourth.

Railway Athletic moved above Fulbeck United and into second place with a 1-0 win at Wyberton Reserves.

In Division One, leaders Fishtoft entertained Park United and only a 50th-minute penalty divided the teams, Fishtoft claiming the points.

Second-place Friskney kept up the pressure with 3-2 win away at Old Doningtonians, goals coming from Chris Harker, Andrew Carter and Gregory Brown.

Woodhall Spa United beat Freiston 3-0 while Boston College had a fine away win away at Billinghay Athletic, winning the game 5-2.

FC Hammers were well beaten away at Fosdyke 5-1, the home team’s goals coming from Troy Ayton (two), Ashley Davis (two) and Alex Cammack.

Northgate Olympic gave their promotion hopes a tremendous boost when they travelled to Division Three leaders Bull Athletic, and came away with a 3-2 win.

The result drew them within three points of Athletic and Boston College Reserves, who are tied on points at the top, and with three games in hand.

Quarter-finals ties in the Willoughby Cup saw Pointon Reserves knocked out, 4-2, by Railway Athletic Reserves.

Results – Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Ruskington Rovers 1-5 Spilsby Town.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 2-4 Boston College.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Bull Athletic 2-3 Northgate Olympic.

BB Insure Willoughby Shield, quarter-finals: Railway Athletic Res 4-2 Pointon Res.

Fixtures (March 2) –

Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Old Leake v Fulbeck United, Swineshead Institute v Pointon.

Division One: Horncastle Town Res v Billinghay Athletic, Pointon Res v Woodhall Spa United.

Division Three: Mareham United v Digby, Northgate Olympic v Boston College Res.