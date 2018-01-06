BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Fixtures for January 6:
Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, quarter-finals (KO 1.30pm): Coningsby v Wyberton (N. Sleaford), Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Sleaford Sports Amateurs (C. Armond).
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2pm): Fulbeck Utd v Swineshead Institute (S. Fisher), Leverton SFC v Fishtoft (P. Revell), Old Leake v Spilsby Town (R. Crozier), Ruskington Rovers v Billinghay Athletic (T. Sharrock), Skegness Town Reserves v Railway Athletic (P. Hindle), Wyberton Reserves v Benington (T. Leffler).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Freiston v Boston College (C. Varty), Horncastle Town Reserves v JFC Seniors (M. Thomson), Kirton Town v Friskney (J. Hudson), Woodhall Spa United v Skegness United (P. Stimson).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International v FC Hammers (K. Swinbourne), FC Wrangle v Park United (S. Gillespie), Fosdyke v Colsterworth SSC (P. Keeble), Holbeach Bank v Boston Athletic (R. Larcombe).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Reserves v Mareham United (S. Beaumont), Boston College Reserves v Skegness Town A (M. Grant), Eagle United v Digby (M. Winwright), Old Doningtonians Reserves v Fosdyke Reserves (J. Harmer), Swineshead Institute A v Leverton Reserves (R. Walter).
Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup, semi-finals (KO 1.30pm): Pointon Reserves v Woodhall Spa United (R. Dungworth), Railway Athletic Reserves v Coningsby Reserves (D. Lovell).