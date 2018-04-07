BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Fixtures for April, 7:
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, quarter-finals (KO 2pm): Boston College v Skegness Town Reserves (N. Sleaford), Leverton SFC v Railway Athletic (R. Crozier), Skegness United v Kirton Town (P. Hindle).
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Benington v Spilsby Town (L. Crawford), Coningsby v Billinghay Athletic (S. Fisher), Fishtoft v Swineshead Institite (T. Baron), Old Leake v Fulbeck United (M. Brader), Pointon v Wyberton Reserves (D. Lovell).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Friskney v Pointon Reserves (M. Winwright), Horncastle Town Reserves v Old Doningtonians (M. Thomson), JFC Seniors v Freiston (P. Keeble), Woodhall Reserves v Swineshead Reserves (R. Mather).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International v Railway Reserves (J. Hudson), Colsterworth SSC v Caythorpe (R. Dungworth), FC Hammers v Park United (S. Gillespie), Holbeach Bank v Coningsby Reserves (N. Vacca), Wyberton A v Boston Athletic (M. Bruntlett).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Mareham United v Eagle United (J. Harmer), Skegness Town A v Fosdyke Reserves (S. Beaumont), Spalding Harriers v Old Doningtonians Reserves (N. Andersen).