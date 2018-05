BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Fixtures for May 5:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Billinghay Athletic v Fulbeck United (S. Fisher), Coningsby v Railway Athletic (D. Davies), Pointon v Skegness Town Reserves (R. Dungworth), Wyberton Reserves v Ruskington Rovers (N. Sleaford).

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Skegness United v Old Doningtonians (L. Crawford - to be played at Wrangle), Swineshead Reserves v Boston College (J. Hudson), Woodhall Spa United v Friskney (N. Elliott).

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Railway Reserves v Colsterworth SSC (P. Revell), Wyberton A v FC Hammers (M. Bruntlett).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Old Dons Reserves v Skegness Town A (M. Grant).