BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s matches...
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, round one (KO 2pm): FC Hammers v FC Wrangle (P. Keeble), Holbeach Bank v Mareham Utd (R. Larcombe), JFC Seniors v Billinghay Athletic (C. Forbes), Park Utd v Fishtoft (S. Beaumont).
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Benington v Railway Athletic (M. Brader), Coningsby v Old Leake (D. Wallhead), Fulbeck Utd v Kirton Town (M. Thomson), Skegness Town Res v Pointon (M. Webster), Wyberton Res v Ruskington Rvrs (T. Sharrock).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Freiston v Boston College (N. Sleaford), Friskney v Swineshead Res (P. Hindle), Pointon Res v Old Dons (D. Lovell).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International v Skegness Town A (M. Bruntlett), Eagle Utd v Boston Athletic (M. Winwright), Railway Res v Colsterworth (L. Van Lier), Spalding Harriers v Coningsby Res (J. Hudson).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res v Digby (D. Bent), Bull Athletic v Wyberton A (J. Francis), Fosdyke Res v Benington Res (M. Baxter), Northgate Olympic v Woodhall Res (N. Elliott), Old Dons Res v Park Utd Res (M. Grant).