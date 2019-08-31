BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s games...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Benington v Railway Athletic (T. Sharrock), Fishtoft v Pointon (J. Mackenzie), Friskney v Wyberton Res (P. Hindle), Fulbeck United v Coningsby (N. Elliott), Ruskington Rovers v Spilsby Town (D. Lovell), Skegness Town Res v Old Leake (L. Crawford).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Hammers v Horncastle Town Res (S. Beaumont), Pointon Res v Boston College (J. Francis), Railway Athletic Res v Eagle United (R. Dungworth).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Spalding Harriers (M. Baxter), Coningsby Res v Freiston (K. Betts), Northgate Olympic v Caythorpe (R. Mather).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res v Fosdyke (M. Grant), Moulton Seas End v Mareham United (E. Figg) Park United Res v Wyberton A (D. Bierley), Sibsey v Fishtoft Res (D. Bent), Spilsby Town Res v Holbeach Bank (E. Hardstaff).