Boston Saturday League: Northgate Olympic extend unbeaten start

Fulbeck United and Pointon were on the opposite end of seven-goal thrillers in the Boston Saturday League last weekend.

Friskney carried on their fine form as they beating Fulbeck 4-3 with a Victor Sibert hat-trick, while Pointon battled back to edge Old Leake by the same scoreline in the Premier.

Chris Hipkiss is shadowed by Jack Reeson EMN-190909-152445002

In Division One, Billinghay Athletic were well beaten, 5-0, at home by Railway Reserves, and Woodhall Spa got their season under way by thrashing Pointon Reserves 8-2.

Northgate Olympic were in the mood for goals as they routed Kirton Town Reserves who started their campaign in Division Two with a 9-2 defeat.

Digby slipped to defeat in Division Three as opponents Fosdyke got their first win of the season, 3-1.

Results –

Liam Kishere in action for Northgate EMN-190909-152516002

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 3-2 Kirton Town, Coningsby 3-4 Fishtoft, Friskney 4-3 Fulbeck United, Old Leake 3-4 Pointon, Railway Athletic 0-2 Skegness Town Res, Spilsby Town 8-1 Wyberton Res.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 0-5 Railway Athletic Res, Eagle United 1-3 Boston College, FC Hammers 9-1 Park United, Pointon Res 2-8 Woodhall Spa United, Swineshead Institute 5-2 Boston Town Res.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Bull Athletic 1-2 Coningsby Res, Northgate Olympic 9-2 Kirton Town Res, Skegness Town A 1-1 Swineshead Institute Res, Spalding Harriers 7-1 Freiston.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Res 0-2 Spilsby Town Res, Fosdyke 3-1 Digby, Holbeach Bank 0-5 Woodhall Spa Res, Mareham United 1-3 FC Wrangle, Sibsey 2-0 Moulton Seas End.

Monty Savanhu on the ball for Northgate Olympic EMN-190909-152506002

Selected fixtures (September 14) -

SHS Allium Ltd Fishtoft Cup, round one (KO 2pm): Woodhall Spa United v Pointon.

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Fulbeck United v Ruskington Rovers.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic v Horncastle Town Res.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Freiston v Northgate Olympic, Skegness Town A v Caythorpe.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby v Sibsey.